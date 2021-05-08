Lille OSC takes the victory after beating Racing de Lens 0-3

05/07/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The Lille showed his best version after thrashing at home at Lens 0-3 during the match played in the Stade Bollaert-Delelis this Friday. The Racing de Lens arrived with the intention of returning to the path of victory after suffering a 2-1 defeat in the previous match against Paris S. Germain. On the part of the visiting team, the Lille OSC won the OGC Nice in his stadium by 2-0 and previously he also did it at home, against the Olympique Lyon by 2-3. After the result obtained, the set of Lens is sixth at the end of the game, while the Lille continues as leader of Ligue 1.

The first part of the match started in a favorable way for the Lillois team, which kicked off at the Stade Bollaert-Delelis with a maximum penalty goal of Burak yilmaz moments after the start of the game, in minute 4. He again scored the Lille OSC, which increased the score thanks to another Burak yilmaz, thus completing a double just before the final whistle, specifically in the 40th, ending the first half with a 0-2 in the light.

After the halfway point of the match, in the second period came the goal for the visiting team, who put more land in between with a goal from Jonathan David at 60 minutes, ending the match with a final score of 0-3.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Ismael boura, Florian Sotoca, Arnaud Kalimuendo, Tony Mauricio Y David da costa replacing Jonathan Clauss, Gael kakuta, Ignatius Kpene Ganago, Cheick Oumar Doucoure Y Seko Fofana, while the changes by the visiting team were Jonathan Ikone, Tim weah, Yusuf yazici, Jeremy pied Y Domagoj Bradaric, which entered through Luiz araujo, Jonathan David, Burak yilmaz, Zeki Celik Y Xeka.

The referee showed a total of five cards: two yellow cards to Lens (Clement Michelin Y Steven Fortes) and two to Lille (Luiz araujo Y Jose Fonte). In addition, there was a red card, specifically to Clement Michelin (2 yellows) by the home team.

With 79 points, the Lille OSC maintains the leadership of Ligue 1, occupying a place of access to the Champions League at the end of the match, while the Racing de Lens it was placed in sixth place with 56 points.

The teams will continue to play their next matches in Ligue 1: the Racing de Lens will try to return to the path of victory in his next duel against him FC Girondins Bordeaux away from home, while the Lille OSC will play in his fiefdom against him AS Saint Etienne.

Data sheetRacing de Lens:Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, Sven Botman, José Fonte, Reinildo Mandava, Luiz Araujo, Boubakary Soumare, Xeka, Jonathan Bamba, Jonathan David and Burak YilmazLille OSC:Jean-Louis Leca, Jonathan Clauss, Loic Bade, Jonathan Gradit, Steven Fortes, Clement Michelin, Yannick Cahuzac, Cheick Oumar Doucoure, Seko Fofana, Ignatius Kpene Ganago and Gael KakutaStadium:Stade Bollaert-DelelisGoals:Burak Yilmaz (0-1, min. 4), Burak Yilmaz (0-2, min. 40) and Jonathan David (0-3, min. 60)