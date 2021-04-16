Lille OSC defends the lead against Montpellier

04/15/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

Next Friday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-third day of Ligue 1 will be played, which will measure the Lille and to Montpellier in the Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

The Lille OSC optimistically faces the match on matchday thirty-third to consolidate a winning streak after winning the last two matches against him FC Metz as a visitor and in front of Paris S. Germain out of his field by 0-2 and 0-1, respectively. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 20 of the 32 matches played to date in Ligue 1 and have scored 53 goals for and 19 against.

For his part, Montpellier reaped a three-way tie against the Olympique de Marseille, adding a point in the last match played of the competition, so he will try to continue adding points to his locker in front of the Lille OSC. To date, of the 32 games the team has played in Ligue 1, it has won 12 of them with a figure of 52 goals for and 53 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Lille OSC He has achieved statistics of nine wins, two losses and five draws in 16 games played in his field, indicating that he will have to work hard during this game if he does not want more points to slip away in his stadium. At the exits, the Montpellier they have lost three times and drawn seven times in their 15 games so far, making them a well-performing outsider.

Previously, there have been other clashes at the home of the Lille OSC and the results are two defeats and seven draws in favor of the local team. In turn, the local team accumulates a streak of eight straight games without losing at home against the Montpellier. The last time they faced the Lille and the Montpellier in this competition it was in December 2020 and the meeting concluded with a result of 2-3 for the Lille.

Analyzing their position in the league table of Ligue 1, we see that both teams are separated by 23 points in favor of Lille OSC. The Lille OSC So far, he has accumulated a total of 69 points in his locker that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of Ligue 1. For their part, the visiting team is eighth with 46 points.