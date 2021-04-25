Lille OSC defends its lead against Olympique Lyon

04/24/2021 at 9:01 PM CEST

The Lyon receives this Sunday at 9:00 p.m. the visit of the Lille in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais during their thirty-fourth match in Ligue 1.

The Olympique Lyon optimistically faces the game of the thirty-fourth day to channel a winning streak after winning the last two games against the FC Nantes out of his field and against him SCO Angers in their stadium by 1-2 and 3-0, respectively. Since the competition began, the locals have won 19 of the 33 games played so far and accumulate a figure of 32 conceded goals compared to 65 in favor.

On the visitors’ side, the Lille OSC had to settle for a 1-1 draw against the Montpellier during his last match, so he will try to keep adding points to his scoreboard in front of the Olympique Lyon. Of the 33 games he has played in this Ligue 1 season, the Lille OSC He has won 20 of them with a balance of 54 goals scored against 20 conceded.

In terms of home performance, the Olympique Lyon He has a record of 10 wins, three losses and three draws in 16 games played at home, which shows that he is losing points at home, giving visitors hope of achieving positive results. In the role of visitor, the Lille OSC has drawn four times in their 16 games played, so the Olympique Lyon You will have to face a complicated opponent used to scoring points away from home.

The rivals had already met before in the Parc Olympique Lyonnais and the balance is six defeats and 11 draws in favor of the Olympique Lyon. In turn, the visiting team accumulates six games in a row without losing away from home against Lyon. The last match between Lyon and the Lille In this competition it was played in November 2020 and ended in a draw (1-1).

If we analyze the situation of these teams in the league table of Ligue 1, we can see that between the Olympique Lyon and the Lille OSC there is a difference of three points. The team of Rudi garcia He arrives at the match in fourth position and with 67 points before the match. For his part, Lille OSC So far he has accumulated a total of 70 points that have allowed him to reach the current leadership of Ligue 1.