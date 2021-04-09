Lille OSC defends its lead against FC Metz

04/08/2021 at 9:02 PM CEST

Next Friday at 9:00 p.m. the match of the thirty-second day of Ligue 1 will be played, in which we will see the victory dispute Metz and to Lille in it Stade Saint Symphorien.

The FC Metz faces wanting to recover points in the match that corresponds to the thirty-second day after losing the last game against the AS Monaco by a score of 4-0. Since the competition began, the hosts have won 11 of the 31 games played to date, with a streak of 36 goals for and 36 against.

Regarding the visiting squad, the Lille OSC was imposed on Paris S. Germain 0-1 during their last match of the competition, with a goal of Jonathan David, so he intends to maintain his winning streak in the stadium of the FC Metz. To date, of the 31 games played by the Lille OSC in Ligue 1, he has won 19 of them with a figure of 51 goals in favor and 19 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the FC Metz He has won five times, been defeated six times and has drawn four times in 15 games played so far, which shows that he is slipping points in his fiefdom, giving visitors hope of achieving positive results. At home, the Lille OSC they have won 10 times, lost once and drawn four times in their 15 matches, making them quite a strong opponent away from home that the hosts will have to face.

The two rivals have already met before at the home of FC MetzIn fact, the numbers show seven losses and four draws for the home team. The last match they played on Metz and the Lille in this tournament it took place in September 2020 and ended with a 1-0 result in favor of the visitors.

Analyzing their position in the league table of Ligue 1, we see that the visitors are ahead of their rival with a difference of 24 points. The locals come to the meeting in ninth position and with 42 points in the locker. For his part, Lille OSC He has 66 points that have allowed him to achieve the current leadership of the competition.