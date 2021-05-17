Lille OSC and AS Saint Etienne do not find the goal and split the points (0-0)

05/16/2021 at 11:06 PM CEST

The match played this Sunday in the Pierre Mauroy Stadium and who faced the Lille and to Saint Etienne it ended with a scoreless draw between the two contenders. The Lille OSC he approached the match with optimism after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Racing de Lens at home (0-3) and the other in front of OGC Nice in his fiefdom (2-0) and at the moment had a streak of three consecutive victories. On the part of the visiting team, the AS Saint Etienne won in his last two competition matches against him Olympique de Marseille in his stadium and the Montpellier away from home, 1-0 and 1-2 respectively. After the result obtained, the local team remained leaders of Ligue 1, while the Saint Etienne He was ranked eleventh at the end of the match.

During the first half of the match none of the players managed to score a goal, so during the first 45 minutes the scoreboard did not move from the initial 0-0.

Neither team managed to score in the second half, so the match ended 0-0.

During the match, both coaches used up all their changes. By the Lille they entered from the bench Jonathan Ikone, Renato sanches, Xeka, Yusuf yazici Y Domagoj Bradaric replacing Luiz araujo, Jonathan Bamba, Benjamin Andre, Jonathan David Y Reinildo Mandava, while changes by the Saint Etienne They were Adil Aouchiche, Charles Abi, Lucas Gourna Douath, Aimen moueffek Y Zaydou Youssouf, which entered through Romain Hamouma, Arnaud nordin, Wahbi khazri, Mathieu debuchy Y Neyou Yvan.

The referee showed three yellow cards, one of them to the Lille (Benjamin Andre) and two to Saint Etienne (Neyou Yvan Y Wahbi khazri).

With 80 points, the Lille OSC from Christophe galtier continues as leader of the competition, in the place of access to the Champions League, while the team led by Claude Puel he ranked eleventh with 46 points.

The next day the lillois team will play away from home against SCO Angers, Meanwhile he AS Saint Etienne will seek victory at home against him Dijon FCO.

Data sheetLille OSC:Etienne Green, Mathieu Debuchy, Sadio Sow, Thimothee Kolodzieczak, Miguel Trauco, Arnaud Nordin, Mahdi Camara, Neyou Yvan, Denis Bouanga, Wahbi Khazri and Romain HamoumaAS Saint Etienne:Mike Maignan, Zeki Celik, José Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Luiz Araujo, Benjamin Andre, Boubakary Soumare, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz and Jonathan DavidStadium:Pierre Mauroy StadiumGoals:0-0