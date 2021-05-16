Lille look for the miracle of the title hoping that PSG will slip

05/16/2021

Act. At 10:33 CEST

With a budget four times less than that of Paris Saint-Germain, Lille is close to completing its feat and can be crowned champion of the French League this Sunday to the detriment of the multimillionaire Parisian entity led by Neymar and Kylian Mbappé.

A draw or a defeat for PSG against Reims and a victory for Lille against Saint-Étienne would make the club from the north of France mathematically champion, which would thus conquer his fourth league title after those of 1946, 1954 and 2011.

With just six points at stake, Lille have 79, three more than PSG (76) and five more than Monaco (74), whose chances of lifting the trophy are very remote. But if PSG win today, the decision will remain for the last day. In the event of a tie on points, the goal difference would benefit the Parisians, who would be champions.

Lille’s milestone would not be anodyne in a championship that in the last decade has dominated PSG, coinciding with the purchase of the club by an investment fund from the rich oil state of Qatar.

From the 2011-2012 season, PSG has won seven of the nine championships in contention. Montpellier in 2012 and Monaco in 2017 were the only clubs to sneak into the capital’s dominance.

The architect of the possible miracle

One of the main protagonists of Lille’s success is its coach, Christophe Galtier, 54 years old. Fierce defender of Olympique de Marseille and Lille in the 80s and Toulouse in the 90sGaltier spent nearly a decade tanning as an assistant coach until in 2009 he jumped into the main bench at Saint-Etienne, one of France’s legendary clubs.

There he spent seven good seasons that helped him to be hired by Lille, in 2017. A second place in the 2018-2019 academic year has been his best performance so far, an achievement that helped him to be considered the best French coach in 2019, according to France Football.

A tireless worker, meticulous and a good group manager, Galtier has relied on players who were originally back in football (Turkish striker Burak Yilmaz, 35, or Portuguese central José Fonte, 37).

For today’s game, the coach, characterized by his deep voice and short phrases, runs away from any kind of extra pressure. “I do not want to make words, this is a definitive game to (qualify for the ‘Champions’), then we’ll see what happens. This match is not decisive for the title & rdquor ;, declared Galter at a press conference.

On the other side of the barrier, PSG burns one of its last cartridges so as not to end the course with only the minor Super Cup title, since it would be a resounding failure for an entity that manages a budget of 600 million of euros per year.

Eliminated in the semifinals of the Champions League by Manchester City, he still has options in the League, in which he depends on a slip from Lille, and in the French Cup, in which Monaco will be measured next Wednesday.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENTS

LILLE VS SAINT-ÉTIENNE

Lille: Maignan; Celik, José Fonte, Botman, Reinildo; Luiz Araujo, Xeka, Soumaré, Bamba; J. David, Yilmaz ..

Saint-Étienne: Green; Debuchy, Moukoudi, Cissé, Trauco; Nordin, Camara, Neyou Noupa, Bouanga; Abi, Kharzi.

Referee: Jerome Brisard.

Hour: 21:00.

PSG VS REIMS

PSG: Navas; Dagba, Marquinhos, Kimpembe, Diallo; Walls, Danilo; Di María, Neymar, Mbappé; Icardi ..

Reims: Rajkovic; Foket, Faes, Abdelhamid, Konan; Moreto Cassama; Mbuku, Munetsi, Chavalerin, Cafaro; Day.

Referee: Clement Turpin.

Hour: 21:00.