Lille, Ligue 1 champion!

05/23/2021

Act. On 05/24/2021 at 00:38 CEST

Montpellier, Monaco … And now Lille. Galtier’s painting breaks with PSG’s hegemony in France and shows football that it can also be won without being the most powerful team. A good coach, a good point guard, talented players who believe in a project and the necessary mentality to withstand rival attacks for 38 days.

This is how the ‘bulldogs’ have forged the title, who have had to confirm it, yes, on the last day. They started as favorites since they depended on themselves against Angers who did not play anything … And they settled the ballot as a true champion team. Victoria already celebrate a title that hurts and in what way in the hearts of Parisians.

PSG had been making Ligue 1 an obligation for so long that now when they don’t have it they miss it. A title that they were waiting for and that will never reach Parisian showcases. Pochettino’s side won their match against Brest, but Lille’s victory leaves them with honey on their lips.

Lille once again felt like French champions ten years later, when Hazard and company lifted the Ligue 1 title in the 2010-2011 season.