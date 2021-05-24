Lille leaves PSG and Mbappé without a title in France

The PSG it runs out of league in France. Lille lived up to the predictions and were proclaimed French champions after their 1-2 win over Angers. Neymar, Mbappé and company complied by beating Brest (0-2) but in the end there was no miracle and the failure of the Parisian team is consummated this season, which has not been able to win either the League or the Champions League.

Lille had to play on his visit to the field of Angers so that the PSG could achieve his fourth consecutive title but the leader did not give place to carom. What’s more, the already surprising Ligue 1 champion gave his rival no choice and sentenced the match in the first half thanks to goals from Jonathan David at minute 10 and Burak yilmaz before the break. The Turkish footballer has eclipsed the stars of PSG to become the great hero of the French championship. The locals cut distances already in the discount without time for the comeback.

The victory of the PSG against Brest. The team of Pochettino he had to win and wait and finally had to settle for a second place that tastes like very little after the large investment made in recent years. Neymar and Mbappé They started and the Brazilian missed a penalty in the first half before Di Maria overtook the Parisians. Already in the second part, MbappeAfter a good start he scored the second.

Downed in the semifinals of the Champions League against Manchester City and second in Ligue 1 behind an a priori inferior rival like Lille, PSG have only been able to win so far this season the French Cup. Hence the last words of Mbappe become more important. The French star remains unrenewed and before the match against Brest made it clear that he wants to “be where he can really win” with a solid project around him.