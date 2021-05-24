Lille: Eugenio Pizzuto’s emotional message after winning the Ligue 1 title

Lille Olympique Sporting Club has become the new Ligue 1 champion by beating away the Angers and thus add his fourth French League championship in its history and take the crown from Paris Saint Germain.

Despite not having activity with the French team, midfielder Eugenio Pizzuto has manifested himself on social networks by dedicating an emotional message after achieving the first title of his career in the old continent.

“What pride to be part of this chingon team !! @losclive. We are champions of France !!”, he wrote next to the images of the celebration.

With this, the former youth squad of the Tuzos del Pachuca, Eugenio Pizzuto, would be contesting his first UEFA champions league with Lille Olympique Sporting Club for the 2021-2022 season,

