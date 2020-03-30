A couple of months ago, when normality was around in everyday life, Shaquille O’Neal and Damian Lillard They exchanged provocations in different rap songs where they attacked each other, although both said it was all for fun and that there was nothing personal between them.

That seems to be real, since the Portland Trail Blazers player is about to release a new album and among the guests, will feature O´Neal. In Lillard’s words, “I’m going to release a little album. I still don’t know when. Probably in the next week and a half or two weeks ”

According to the base, this album will consist of “probably five or six songs. One of these songs is going to have something that Shaq and I did. I think that will be very good. Shaq and I connected to something, I think it can be something big, very big. ” You fight apart, with the absence of the NBA it will probably become something quite heard by the community.

.