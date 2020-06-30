Damian Lillard it does not do more than to increase its quotation in the NBA. His performance is on the rise and after being awarded for his career being selected for the All Star, the Portland Trail Blazers will be the image of the league in the video game NBA2K21, speaker of the benefits of the NBA around the world. It is expected that there will be two other players who can appear on the cover and rotate, but this one announces the enormous media level of the base.

Everything is Dame – Introducing our Cover Athlete for Current Gen @Dame_Lillard # NBA2K21 Pre-orders begin July 2nd pic.twitter.com/xuw20MX41b – NBA 2K21 (@ NBA2K) June 30, 2020