Lillard shakes the NBA – AS.com

Almost all eyes in the NBA are on the playoffs, but an important part keeps an eye on Portland. Damian Lillard is the culprit. After the elimination of the Blazers in the first round of the final phase, the franchise player has already made it clear on his social networks that it was not going to be just any summer in Oregon. “Until when?” He asked himself on his Instagram account. A cryptic statement, but easy to read between the lines. All patience has a limit and the base is close to finding his. Damian is a team man, one of those mentalities that, in today’s NBA, are in danger of extinction. A potential One Club Man. He wants to place his name in history, but he wants to do it with very specific spatio-temporal coordinates: the current ones, those of the city that elected him, already in 2012, in sixth place in the Draft.

For Lillard to change of scene would be a major surprise, but less and less. According to journalist Jabari Young of NBC Sports, the player would be aware of the movements to be made by his franchise to decide his immediate future. In addition, it points out that its source is a person very close to the environment of the base. If the information already represents a paradigm shift, if it were to culminate it would mean a total change in the map of American competition: Lillard, by himself, is one of those players who completely modify the forces of the league.

The Blazers have eight straight seasons reaching the playoffs, but in none of them have they managed to stand in the Finals. In this time, the duel with the Golden State Warriors, in 2019, to decide the champion of the West has been his maximum achievement. In this time, the echelon of the team has become clear: in five of the campaigns, the franchise has lost in the first round of the finals. “We haven’t won a championship so obviously our current point is not good enough,” Lillard said after the elimination at the hands of the Denver Nuggets. Dame has tried everything, actively and passively, but has not been able to break the glass ceiling of a franchise whose last, and only, ring is located in 1977, with Maurice Lucas and Bill Walton. In this last series, 55 points and 12 triples, the absolute record in the playoffs, were not enough to win a game, not the tie. In that fifth game, Lillard felt more alone than ever and, apparently, that is the feeling that has stayed in his body.

The first changes have already arrived, but wait for more. Just one day after being eliminated, the team’s coach, Terry Stotts, said goodbye to eight and a half years on the bench. In his replacement, now, is one of the star’s biggest concerns, who has a clear preference: Jason Kidd. In a practically unprecedented act, the franchise player confessed it to the journalist Chris Haynes (Yahoo). Stotts leaves with Portland’s second-worst percentage in the finals (23-44, 34.3%), behind only Mike Fratello (32.3%), and Lillard wants to break with that trend. The candidates to fill the vacancy, however, are many and, for the moment, they do not have the name of Kidd, which he himself has been in charge of erasing. According to Shams Charania (.), Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups, Nets Mike D’Antoni, Spurs Becky Hammon, United States coach Dawn Staley and Spurs executive Brent Barry are the actual options. The first three appear to be interviewing the franchise this week.

Knicks, Heat and Clippers, on the prowl

Currently, Lillard has four seasons left on his contract. This year it has pocketed 31 million dollars, a figure that will increase until 54 million in 2025, as a result of the extension signed in 2019. Damian has no intention of leaving, as he made clear by accepting such a bond, but, as Young points out, the next moves could lead him to change his plans and force the situation. The new manager, the Blazers’ willingness to pay the luxury tax, the parts swap … it’ll all be taken into account. The point guard, who will turn 31 in the summer, does not want to wait any longer to crown his career, legendary on an individual level, but orphan of glory on a collective level, the most important thing. “To fall short in the first round and have our season end at home is disappointing. We will see what happens, I have not thought further, “he added to his post-match comments.

In the midst of all this, Marc Berman of the New York Post brings to the fore the franchises that have already taken an interest in the player’s situation. According to the American journalist, the New York Knicks, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Clippers have already called the Blazers to ask about the possibility of a possible move. Shams Charania, from ., confirms the existence of conversations, although without revealing names: “Sources say that several NBA teams, including those in the main markets, are already intensively monitoring this situation in Portland and how it develops to seek an opportunity to make commercial offers, “he says. Stephen A. Smith, on ESPN’s First Take show, raised the number to “six or seven” interested teams. Everyone is going to have it very difficult, but for now, the mere rumors are already news. It is up to Portland to silence them.