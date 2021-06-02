Lillard: history, drama and defeat

You have to rub your eyes. Damian Lillard is a player different from almost, almost everyone who has walked the courts in all of NBA history. Perhaps it is the closest thing to Stephen Curry, for ethics and above all for aesthetics. A new breed players impossible to even imagine not so long ago. From a video game, a movie, a fantasy. Lillard has been in the NBA since 2012, has reached 30 years and has only repeated that he wants to continue in the Portland Trail Blazers, win with the Portland Trail Blazers. Forged in the harsh part of San Francisco Bay, precisely the one that raised the cult of Stephen Curry before Oakland’s escape, he is an old-school, loyal star … whose rock mentality is on the way to being tested again after one season, one more, in which the Blazers can fall short: 147-140 after two dramatic overtimes, already a modern playoff classic, puts the Nuggets 3-2, within second round shot and with the hypothetical seventh back in Denver if they don’t close the series tomorrow, in Oregon. But beware: two years ago, in the conference semifinals, the situation was identical and the Blazers escaped alive with two straight wins, the last in the Rockies. There is still a lot to play and if there is a seventh it is difficult to bet there, in the hour of the murderers, against Damian Lillard.

It’s funny: The Blazers swept the Nuggets in Game 4 with just 10 points and a Lillard basket (a six-shot triple). Those of Michael Malone, satisfied by the 2-1 they already had and by the recovered field factor, tried less than they should (they said themselves) and scored 95 points against the porous defense of their rival. This time, with two extensions, they were 147. In total, 52 more. And for that reason, the Blazers who had known how to win with 10 points from Lillard could not carry out a game in which his point guard, his star, his franchise player, his everything, scored 55 points, distributed 10 assists and broke the record for triples in a playoff night: 12. The best mark so far was Klay Thompson’s 11 five years ago, in the Warriors’ legendary comeback in OKC. After those twelve and those eleven, Lillard also has the next two marks, ten and nine.

It wasn’t just that. Lillard finished with a 17/24 shooting, a supernatural 12/17 on 3s, a 9/10 on free throws, a single loss and not a personal foul in more than 52 minutes on the court. Nobody, regular phase or playoffs, had added more than 50 points, 10 assists and 10 triples in a game. Nobody had scored that much with fewer shots (24). Nobody had made 55 points with almost a 97% in true shooting percentage (the scale that crosses all the shots made in all the points added). Between the past playoffs, those of the bubble, and these, the Nuggets have survived in two games in which they have taken 57 points from Donovan Mitchell and 55 from Lillard. They are the highest two figures in a playoff loss just behind Michael Jordan’s 63 at the Boston Garden against the Celtics. The night Larry Bird said he saw God disguised as a basketball player. Today anyone in Denver, including the more than 10,500 fans who were hallucinating in the stands, could repeat it without sounding heresy: They were seeing God disguised as a basketball player.

A vengeful, savage God of beauty and cruelty. As with Curry, Lillard’s bursts of impossible 3-pointers have a devastating psychological effect on the opponent, who feels that whatever he does, he is going to lose. That with no advantage is he safe, that he will always have a knife in his back. That is the great merit of the Nuggets, who stampeded, correcting their lack of attitude from the previous game, and amassed a 54-32 that threatened to be beaten in the second quarter. But the Blazers revived with a +17 in six minutes (6-23) and converted a 59-39 at 65-62 at halftime. The stage for the drama was set.

Lillard forced the first overtime with a triple with three seconds to go. In the second he signed an incredible escapism exercise: 132-123 at the equator and 12 points from the base for the final 135-135. In the second overtime he put his team ahead (138-140) but he couldn’t take it anymore. And no one helped him: The Nuggets scored the last nine points, including a vital triple by Michael Porter Jr (143-140) while Lillard’s teammates were unable to do the minimum. In the last minute, and still on target, Covington missed a dunk and McCollum stepped on the line. The disaster. The Nuggets won with an extraordinary Nikola Jokic (38 + 11 + 9) and an essential help from Morris (28 points) and Porter Jr (26 and 12 rebounds with a 10/13 shooting). Even without Jamal Murray (and without Will Barton) they are one step away from the second round. The merit is bestial.

When the admiration passes, if it does, to what Lillard has done, more will be said about what his peers did not do. Especially if this game ends up being a hinge and the Blazers fall again in the first round (it would be the fifth time in seven years: that’s where the team level is, therefore). This time Lillard scored 55 points and all his teammates 85. He made 70.8% of his shots and the others 38% (30/79). He had 12/17 on 3s to 9/31 for the Blazers without him. In overtime, his team finished with 19 total points. Lillard scored 17. 6/8 on shots he… 1/19 the others. In a way, a cruel metaphor for what these Blazers are. Neither Powell (13 points, 14 shots) nor McCollum (18 and 22) nor Carmelo (8 and 11)… Lillard only needed minimal help. And he did not find it.

What remains, finally, is a match to remember, of legend. A gripping resolution and one-man show from another world, culminating illogically with the bitter taste of defeat. And it remains the high point of a drama that can close tomorrow (02:00), in Portland … or jump into the boilers of the seventh. And there is Damian Lillard, always Damian Lillard. A murderer who must never be dismissed. Never. So, above all, it is eliminatory.