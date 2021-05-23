Lillard directs a 3-point shower over Denver

One after another and after another. Up to 40 attempts and 19 hits from long distance. Aces on the table from the first second by Portland Trail Balzers, one of those teams of very marked virtues and defects: it has a fearsome scoring ability and a defensive arena of doubtful reliability. Today, a winning card against some Nuggets who carried the weight of the game until the middle of the third quarter, under the direction and energy of Facundo Campazzo, with the leadership of Nikola Jokic and the demanded effervescence of Michael Porter Jr .; but they ended up falling apart like sugar in the last quarter (109-123), with a final attempt of rebellion, but exhausted before a rival persistence that came to tie the score up to ten times. Damian Lillard commanded, as expected of him, but accompanied by CJ McCollum, a loyal squire, Anfernee Simons and Carmelo Anthony. Five, three, four and four triples respectively. 16 of the 19 totals and authors of a difference of 24 points from the perimeter that made the difference. It rained in a Denver that ironically ran dry.

Those of Michael Malone have a major challenge ahead. With the arrival of Aaron Gordon, not so long ago, they positioned themselves as one of the contenders for the title; then, cruelly, they saw a good part of the illusion wither away with the injury of a Jamal Murray who today practically acted as assistant coach. Now, waiting to recover more troops, like Will Barton, they must battle with more mud than before, with the delicacy reserved for a big man, for that Serbian who aims for MVP and that today, with his 34 points and 16 rebounds, has shown again why; but in an innocuous way. It wasn’t for much of the time, with Denver leading by as much as nine points in the third quarter; but he fell into the trap. They tried to play what Portland proposed and they threw, they threw a lot from long distance, but also with much less success: 11 of 36 (30.6%) against the brilliant rival 47.5%. Meanwhile, and until the final takeoff, by the grace of that player who has renamed the Clutch Time, he went down to the mud.

Because there were blows everywhere. A block by Aaron Gordon (16 + 8) just over two minutes before the break was the last action to pull a marker that resisted distances (57-51). A triple by Lillard, with Campazzo on the floor as a result, returned the game to its path, to that of constant counterweights, to that of a series that, like all so far, promises strong emotions; although today they have escaped. Porter Jr., with a rectification and a resolution to the table, tried to put them on this first night (98-102), restoring the natural order of things after an end of the third quarter and a start of the last that had allowed Portland to reap its biggest advantage of the game, 12 points. After the containment work throughout the game, however, came the explosion, which left Lillard with 34 points and 13 assists (15 in the third quarter), McCollum at 21 + 6 + 3, Carmelo at 18 + 3 or Nurkic at 16 + 12. Too much. Even for the combined 59 points of Jokic and Porter (25 + 9).

Lillard dances, Campazzo surrenders and Carmelo redeems himself

In the middle of the battle, the Facu (8 + 3 + 5) despaired of anyone who could despair. It was noted. At the end of the third quarter, Robert Covington is missing, almost in the logo, in an attempt to get rid of it; before, a multitude of grimaces from a Lillard who, in the last quarter, repeated an offense after a robbery by the Argentine that allowed a quick transition at the time of warmest. There, however, Damian is Damian and dances with whoever. Immediately, he responded with a painful triple after overcoming an insect defense on honey, limpet (103-113). Campazzo, who started the game with a triple, assist and steal, took two fouls very early, as a prediction of all the above. He appeared in the decisive moments in a successful way, with two triples in vivid moments, and did not allow to overcome the centimeter barrier in the markings, grateful for the 7,750 fans present; but, in the playoffs, not even that can be enough.

The energy of the Cordoba is infinite, but not enough for that. It is sacrifice, work and persistence; but, with the passing of the games, the trust and the collective need, also that showtime that the idiosyncrasy of the best league in the world demands. At the beginning of the second half, triple and double assists for the gallery, for that one that, in the compilation at the end of the regular season, owes him three of the top ten. The first, from the 45 degrees of the perimeter and to mate by Michael Porter Jr., cutting towards the mate; the second, for Gordon, without looking, with several rivals covering the passing line and with the same ending (73-64). Murray, from the bench, put on some imaginary glasses to see that space.

Again, sterile, ephemeral, fleeting pull against some Blazzers who stayed longer behind on the scoreboard, but always lurking from the proximity. Until the final lunge. Before, Carmelo, with an endless display of old-school moves, had already warned about it, giving the first quarter (30-35) for his team in the middle of Denver’s dominant mirage. He continues in his particular redemption, the result of a star that faded after, precisely, leading the Nuggets, a few years ago, to subscribe to the playoffs and, later, to the New York Knicks to the last until the current ones. So, he wore the number 15; now, that same number rests on Jokic’s back. On Monday, another opportunity to assert it.