Lillard chooses Blazers coach: “I want Jason Kidd”

The first part of the news was an open secret after the elimination, the fifth in seven years, of the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round of the playoffs: Terry Stotts leaves the Oregon franchise bench, where he was head coach since 2012. On August 7 of that year, the Blazers signed Stotts, offensive specialist from Rick Carlisle’s organization chart in Dallas. Less than two months earlier, on June 28, they had chosen Damian Lillard with No. 6 in the draft. So the decision is important: Stotts has been, thus far, Lillard’s only coach in the NBA. And he’s led the team to the playoffs eight times in those nine seasons, the last eight in a row, but he’s only made it through the first round three times. Its ceiling is the final of the West of 2019, in which the Warriors swept the Blazers (4-0) despite not having the injured Kevin Durant.

Stotts, a good coach who no longer seemed capable of the Blazers taking the last competitive step, leaves with second-worst playoff winning percentage among coaches with at least 50 games led in title playoffs: 23-44, 34.3% which only worsens Mike Fratello: 32.3% (20-42).

In the regular season, he is the second most successful coach in the Blazers after the legendary Jack Ramsay, a hall of famer who made the Blazers champions in 1977. But this was a season hinge after the elimination in the bubble, where the Lakers overwhelmed ( 4-1) to a team led by Damian Lillard, whose heroics were not enough to go further. The point guard acknowledged that he had asked his executives to go all out, and the Blazers tried to fix the NBA’s 27th defense with the arrival of Derrick Jones and a Robert Covington for which they took the first two rounds of the draft. But the defense has been even worse (29th), the injuries have done a lot of damage again, CJ McCollum has not been well in the playoffs, the rotation was very short … and Lillard’s attacking heroics have not been enough. Again: Stotts’ fate was written when the Nuggets finished off the Blazers despite missing their starting backcourt, Jamal Murray-Will Barton.

Phase two of the news came when it leaked that Lillard would have superstar right, voice and vote in choosing the new coach. The most surprising thing is that his choice has not been leaked or revealed by journalists: the point guard has openly said that he wants his new coach to be Jason Kidd. Unprecedented and an exclusive from Yahoo’s Chris Haynes: “The person he loves is Jason Kidd,” says Lillard, literally. The connection is obvious: Kidd became one of the best point guards in history after growing up in Oakland, like Lillard. Kidd is now on the Lakers coaching staff and is an assistant to Frank Vogel, with whom he won the title in 2020. After managing the Nets and Bucks without much success, LA are satisfied with his ability to communicate with the players, contribute new ideas and motivate the team. That’s what Haynes says, who remembers that ESPN puts on the list of future Blazers to Jeff Van Gundy, Mike D’Antoni, Juwan Howard and Chauncey Billups, another Lillard fond of.

In any case, if the franchise player has spoken, it is difficult for the Blazers not to listen. And more in a delicate situation, every time Lillard’s patience is passing a new test. An old-school star, who has shown no interest in changing of scene, going to a big market or meeting other megastars in a super team, it is obvious that Lillard is weighing, at 30 years old, the inability of his team become challenger with chevrons to the ring. After Game 6 against the Nuggtes, Lillard made it clear in an Instagram post that patience is finite (“Until when?”). He did it after a series in which he averaged 34.3 points and 10.2 assists. per game, in addition to that fifth historic clash in which he added 12 triples for 55 points and forced one overtime after another … until he lost. That meeting was, in fact, a perfect metaphor for Terry Stotts’ project at the helm of the Blazers, a team with a lot of hype, extensive highlights and countless exhibitions that has stayed at that.… and nothing more.

