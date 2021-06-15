Lilith Verstrynge will be the new Secretary of Organization and number 3 of Podemos

Political scientist Lilith Verstrynge. (Photo: .)

The political scientist Lilith Verstrynge will be the new secretary of the Podemos Organization and will become the first woman to occupy this organic position of the training, as reported by sources from the purple training.

With this, the new leader of the formation, Ione Belarra, makes her first major decision at the head of the party, a day after being proclaimed secretary general in the fourth state Citizen Assembly.

In fact, Belarra has emphasized since she decided to take the step to command Podemos that one of her objectives was to feminize the organization, something that was reflected in her list of this management body of Podemos, placing women in the first positions, as in the case of the Minister of Equality, Irene Montero, Secretary of State Noelia Vera, state co-spokesperson Isa Serra and MEP Idoia Villanueva.

In this way, Verstrynge will replace the deputy of United Podemos in the Congress Alberto Rodríguez, who has already advanced that he was not going to opt for re-election to once again be the ‘number three’ of the purple formation in the face of this new stage .

The same sources have highlighted that the new Secretary of Organization has been a member of Podemos for five years and knows perfectly the internal structure of the party.

In addition, he is one of the people who make up the new leadership of Podemos who is committed “clearly and emphatically” to the growth of the formation, as well as the “strengthening” of the party and its bases in the territories.

Climbing the list

In the voting process of the members of the Citizen Council of the assembly conclave, those registered raised the position of the leader of Podemos in these primaries, which rose from position 13 with which it started …

