After The wolf’s motives, the writer Liliana Escliar he meets again in his new novel, Broken graves, with the investigator Daniel Parodi and his team, a sort of “Armada Brancaleone” that accompanies him and helps him in his fight against El Lobo, a character as perverse as elusive, the “evil personified”, as revealed by its author.

In Broken graves —A black novel with shrewd literary winks, characters destroyed by situations dragged from other stories, anchors in current historical references and the use of new tools in the police investigation— Parodi investigates a case of drug adulteration and trafficking in persons while trying to compose his battered personal life.

The plot and the plot of the text published by Tusquets leave open the possibility of an agile and entertaining reading, but traces are also sown for those readers who like to search the depth of the text for something more than what is said on the surface.

Escliar (Buenos Aires, 1959) is a writer and screenwriter for film and television. For his first novel, The architecture of angels, received the Planeta Prize in 2000. In 2017 he published The Motives of the Wolf, the first installment in the series starring researcher Daniel Parodi. A fact of color: she is the wife of Juan Sasturain, current director of the National Library.

—How can it be read from the symbolic that an ex-policeman, then a bookseller since 1976, who from his grave points with his arm at the beginning and direction of the investigation?

“Honestly, I wrote it without any symbolic pretense.” I think it is the readers who read or interpret what is written, almost always in a sense that surprises us with the unthinkable. But if from your question I change my path and think about it as a reader, perhaps I could say that a police officer who chose to stop being a police officer to open a black literature bookstore is a man who went from reality to fiction, a fairly similar to that of black literature. We writers draw on reality, this urban ferocity, and turn it into words.

—It is impossible to avoid from a historical reading of the Argentine police the familiarity of Isidro Parodi (the first “Argentine investigation”) with your character, Daniel Parodi … What are the most important differences with the character of Borges and Bioy?

—That my investigator is called Parodi gives me the possibility to flirt with the Six problems for Don Isidro Parodi de Bustos Domecq. But only up to there: the differences between Isidro and Daniel Parodi are endless. The most obvious is “the location” that determines them: Don Isidro is a quiet man, locked in his cell, while Daniel excessively travels around Buenos Aires to the point of “mapping” it in its bars, its clubs and its streets. Also, Isidro is methodical and subtle. Parodi is rampant. Ram on situations like a bull. Where Isidro dissects the tracks like a surgeon, my researcher bites into it.

– “Google is not everything,” says Sonia Acosta, the forensic computer scientist, who, however, later does not hesitate to appeal to Wikipedia to reformulate one of its clues. Are there any signs of current communication overlapping in this strategy?

—I don’t know if the current communication, so fragmented and dizzying, is a matter of laziness. We read on trips or at night. Reading requires concentration, it cannot be done simultaneously with another activity and it takes time. Circumstances that until a few weeks ago were rare and now, with the impositions of quarantine, we have more than enough. Today, if we wanted to, we could read Thomas Mann’s Magic Mountain or In Search of Proust’s Lost Time in a little while. Although I doubt that Sonia Acosta would try. Sonia and Daniel Parodi are standing in opposite corners of a ring. They live in different worlds and at different speeds. Sonia is technological, millennial and digital. Know and use the shortcuts of technology. He does not feel admiration or too much respect for the methods and knowledge of Daniel.

“Do the hands that appear on the grave refer to historical events, as is revealed in the novel?”

—Like us, the characters of Broken Tombs read, think, know about recent history and live in our country. For everyone, a news story about severed hands refers to the desecration of the grave and the robbery of Perón’s hands and all theories of political, esoteric anti-Peronist plot never resolved. The hands that appear in Broken Tombs are anonymous hands, separated from the bodies or with blurred footprints. Contrary to what happens with Perón’s body, the victims are stripped of their identity.

“How could you describe The Wolf?”

—The Wolf is the only unreal character, almost abstract. It has no face or history. We never see him act, to the point that he is hardly mentioned in the novel. For me it is Evil, like this, with a capital letter. It exists and manifests itself through its accomplices who are, yes, very “real”: People who in some cases are manifestly amoral and corrupt, and others, who participate in apparently innocent corruption without knowing that catastrophes detonate with that gesture.

– “Ernesto’s recommendations” are the books by Hammett, Cain, Le Carré, Chandler, Padura, Greene and Sasturain … Is there a kind of genealogy where you would feel comfortable being?

“Who wouldn’t want to be on those shelves!” Of course it would add many other companies: those of the women who are absent in Ernesto’s recommendations and that of the new authors. I would like my novels to be interspersed with those of Gabi Cabezón Cámara, Paula Rodríguez, Kike Ferrari, Marcelo Luján, Nicolás Ferraro, Claudia Piñeiro and so many others. It would have to compete very hard in the reader’s choice, but it would be an honor and a happiness to be in that library.