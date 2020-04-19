Lília Cabral was not close to Domingos Oliveira, but as everyone admired the author of theater, cinema and TV. “He spoke of affection like nobody else, in a very beautiful way,” he says. On Thursday, 23, the miniseries begins in Globo, in 12 chapters, All Women in the World – based on the homonymous film of 1966. The first chapter is broadcast on open TV, the following on Globoplay. The story of Paulo, who jumps from one woman to another, until he meets and falls in love with Maria Alice. Paulo is Emílio Dantas, with a different look. Each woman occupies an episode. Lília Cabral is his mother. You are entitled to a chapter of her own.

“The mother is a very interesting character. She is independent, an artist, a sculptor. She lives in the mountains, while Paulo is urban, a man from the city. I have a romance with Floriano Peixoto, an actor I haven’t played in a long time, and it was really good.” All Women will still debut, but Lília is already on the air, from Monday to Saturday, on Globo nights, with the special edition of Fina Estampa. Griselda, her character, is a figure – the woman in overalls, a worker, who throws her own child out of the house because Antenor / Caio Castro disowned her, hiring a surrogate mother to impress the socialite Tereza Cristina / Christiane Torloni, mother of her college girlfriend. The reporter says that, in times of social isolation, he has followed Griselda’s adventures (misadventures?).

“Oh, how delicious!”, And Lília adds. “Me too, I see it every night, and now with detachment. I see it with a public eye. Griselda is a warrior, a woman full of ethics, an example for this country where many parents touch their children’s heads, no matter what they do. ” Griselda believes in responsibility – personal and social. “Aguinaldo Silva (the author) did not want to raise a flag. What he wanted was to tell the story of a Brazilian woman he had met in the 1970s. A woman who lived a hard life, but full of hope, like the ones we are living today. Except to review Griselda is to verify that she was a precursor of empowerment, opened a path for the liberation of women. “

In the novel, Griselda is also the mother of Maria Amália, played by Sophie Charlotte. “This girl is a beautiful, talented thing, and in fact she is not a girl. She is a woman, she is a mother.” Which brings us back to All Women in the World, in which Sophie plays Maria Alice, the character who immortalized Leila Diniz in cinema. “Domingos was one of those men with a feminine soul, who understood women. Emílio (Dantas), who does his alter ego in the miniseries, too. Emílio is a sweet man, a man who would be unable to harm a woman. ” Exactly. In times of confinement, with isolated families at home, domestic violence has intensified. “It is so important to talk about affection, as Domingos did and Jorge does (Furtado, author of the miniseries). The world is dull, but this is the moment to rethink. There is a lot of solidarity. Life is giving a chance to people. Affection, delicacy. Who knows, right? “

And what is Lília doing, confined at home by the pandemic? “I don’t have to lay hands on the land, but I have a garden, and I really like to be taken care of. I live in the Botanical Garden (Rio), next to a house that occupies a block. I see the trees, and they are so beautiful. feeling of being integrated with nature. It’s very good right now. I’ve been working on project development, I read plays, but not literature. Reading books, for me, is a lonely activity, it requires concentration and we’re together at home, sharing everything . I’ve seen more movies. I haven’t seen the Oscars and I’ve updated. ” AND…? “I really liked Parasita, but I liked Jojo Rabbit even more. What a movie!”

To speak of these films is to speak of their directors – Bong Joon-ho, Taika Waititi. How about Patrícia Pedrosa, the director of the miniseries All Women in the World? “I met Patrícia as an assistant. She was a little girl, very beautiful and then Patrícia grew up in the profession, conquering her space and today she is a mature, recognized director. She has points of view that she discusses with us, but never giving orders. She discusses the scene, corrects what he thinks is not right and, when it ends, everyone is sure he gave his best. ” He admits that he is full of expectation, and explains. “The work was done with a lot of dedication. I sincerely hope that it reaches people at this special moment.”

About Domingos: “We knew each other, of course, he always went to my plays, I to his, but there was a moment that marked me. I went to read a play he created from letters that were addressed to a magazine and answered by my analyst. It was even the analyst who called me. I got there and Domingos played all the voices, all the roles. What was that man who seemed to speak on behalf of everyone? Who understood all the pains, who had so much understanding of others? Dominic was a genius. The word trivialized, but he was. “

Even betting on success, Lília knows that every creation carries an imponderable element. Before recording All Women, he had written Aguinaldo Silva’s novel, O Sétimo Guardião. “Everyone worked hard, it was a team with very good people, with great talent, but it didn’t happen. It was far below expectations. I am happy with the repercussions that Fina Estampa is having. For Aguinaldo, for me, for all of us. people comment on the networks. Griselda is always pushing us to be better. And I, as an audience, am loving it. “

