Lili Reinhart’s zit cream and natural hair photo is so relatable

Honestly, at this point, Lili Reinhart deserves some sort of prize for her contributions to our collective self-esteem. Although she’s a literal Hollywood A-lister, she’s never afraid of pulling away the curtain to reveal her normal, everyday look.

She’s already given us glimpses into her natural curls and shared plenty of no-makeup snaps (like that one she took poolside a few weeks ago). She’s also super into sharing her story when it comes to cystic acne, which is awesome to see. She even has, in the past, shown fans how she spends some Saturday nights “in the company” of cystic acne, posting selfies of her makeup-free face with spot stickers. (She’s particularly into Squish Beauty Flower Power Acne Patches.)

The latest episode of Lili keeping it real includes an Instagram Story, featuring the star in all her natural glory with her hair air-dried to show off her gorgeous natural waves. She’s posing through a set of XL shades and captioned the pic, “Moldevite [sic] & pimple cream to scare the bad shit away, ”referring to the zit on her forehead and the moldavite stone she’s wearing around her neck.

All I have to say at this point is: Lili, please drop the blemish cream recommendations, because despite all this chat about cystic acne, your skin looks incredible.

LILI REINHART / INSTAGRAM

Would also like to know where that pendant’s from too….

