Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse and other Riverdale stars were anonymously accused of sexual harassment on Twitter.

Over the weekend, celebrities such as Ansel Elgort and Justin Bieber have been accused of sexual abuse, now through an anonymous Twitter account, sexual harassment allegations were made against Lili Reinhart, Cole Sprouse, KJ Apa and Vanessa Morgan of the Riverdale series.

The messages have been removed, which is why many consider these messages to be completely false; however, the defendants decided not to remain silent.

Lili Reinhart and Cole Sprouse erupt against sexual harassment allegations against them

With a series of messages on Twitter, Cole Sprouse denied the sexual harassment allegations against him:

« This morning, I and three other castmates have been falsely accused of sex crimes by anonymous Twitter accounts. I take these allegations very seriously and will work with the right teams to get to the root. False accusations do tremendous harm to victims of royal assault. Also, he would never try to silence anyone. I encourage people to investigate the allegations on their own, as the detailed events were not true. This appears to be the latest claim in a series of incidents seeking to unsubstantially cancel my castmates and myself. ”

False accusations do tremendous damage to victims of actual assault. Furthermore, I would never seek to silence anybody. I encourage that people look into the accusations themselves, as the events detailed were factually untrue. 2 – Cole M. Sprouse (@colesprouse) June 22, 2020

On the other hand, Lili Reinhart not only supported Cole’s statements, she also defended herself, denying the accusations against her.

“I have always taken allegations of sexual assault seriously. But it turned out that this account was created specifically to create fake stories about me and my cast. I can’t think of anything more twisted than lying about sexual assault. It overrides men and women who are brave enough to present the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers, and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations has already admitted that the stories were made up. We are looking to take legal action. This type of sick behavior only hurts true survivors. This was incredibly triggering for me and terrifying because I have always supported survivors and believed them. I hope and pray that this does not discourage real survivors from talking about their experiences. «

Brave enough to come forward with the truth. This kind of lie can ruin lives and careers- and I can call it a lie because the person who made the allegations already admitted that the stories were fabricated. – Lili Reinhart (@lilireinhart) June 22, 2020

Her co-star Vanessa Morgan, who is also one of the defendants, did not comment, but shared the messages from Lili and Cole as a form of support and defense, while KJ Apa has so far remained silent.

