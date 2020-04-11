The presenter confessed to facing one of the most difficult moments of her life

Lili Estefan.

Photo:

Mezalent / Mezcalent.

Lili Estefan She is one of the most talented, long-lived and beloved conductors of the small screen, through television her fans have seen her grow professionally and personally, so when announced his divorce in the program El Gordo y la Flaca turned his fans upside down.

But Lili has always proven to be an extremely strong and successful woman so this terrible moment in her life was not going to let him defeat her. The truth is that three years after he broke the news, he has managed to excel and get ahead. But how did Lili overcome it? Today we tell you his secret.

Estefan last year first spoke of their divorce, after two years of silenceAlthough he did not give the hope of a reconciliation as his fans expected, he did give something much more valuable: how did he manage to get ahead.

Before the cameras of Univision, Lili assured that the day she announced her divorce it was the lowest moment in his personal life but the highest in his career. That day Lili was in great pain, however something came that woke her up: It was when she won her Emmy.

With this, the skinny girl showed that her secret was focus on your career and look for the bright side of things. The truth is that she has always mentioned that she learned to think positive and not get hooked on what happened. On the other hand, in that same interview, Lili also pointed out that her friends were crucial at those times, since her support made her much stronger.

So now you know, if you identify yourself remember that Lili Estefan managed to overcome it thanks to seeing the positive side of everything and focusing on the good. Now she is a business woman and its success seems to not stop soon.

