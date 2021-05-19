Lili Estefan’s sandals caused a sensation among her Instagram followers



Lili Estefan wore electric blue sandals that caused a sensation on Instagram.

Photo: John Parra. / Getty Images

One of the most beautiful and well-preserved presenters in Hispanic entertainment is the beautiful cuban from “The fat and the skinny“, Lili estefan. He always has a smile on his face and a very positive attitude towards life. In addition, many women and even young girls envy her for her beauty and especially for her legs. But we could bet they most wanted to have all of “The skinny girl” They are his shoes. He recently wore a sandals that caused a real uproar among their audience from Instagram.

Lili’s legs are quite a sculpture, long, slim but shapely and also tanned. What more could you want? But some electric blue high cut sandals were the social media sensation. We already know that Lili is a fanatic, not to say “addicted” to shoes. This has made her even more recognized, for always wearing pairs that knock down the jaw of any woman.

Showing off a short colorful patterned dress, Lili was sitting modeling a pair of really eye-catching sandals and very modern, almost even futuristic. Obviously the attribute that most flatters the Cuban was visible (the legs) and that doubled the compliments and compliments.

“Your are spectacular sandals…. ”,“ Wow those heels ”,“ How super dresses. I all like them and too beautiful shoes“,” I love your shoes “,” What a woman “,” I love your heels “and” If one day you give away your shoes, I love them all porfisssss “, were part of the compliments to the sandals that the beautiful presenter of Univision.

No doubt Lili looks great for 54 years what’s wrong with it. Many still don’t believe their age when they say it. But still, just a few days ago received harsh criticism for its “look”. Quite removed from grief, she wore a black miniskirt, open ankle boots, and a pastel-colored shirt. He also moved very sensually, as he was in the middle of a photo shoot. At that time it did not go as well as now.

“You are too old to walk with those clothes” and “Oh Lili you look like a quinceañera, that skirt is like for your daughter, not for you”, it was possible to read in the comments section of her Instagram account. But Lili is way above all that and, as always, she ignored the signals. On the contrary, precisely in the publication of the sandals he sent a powerful message that speaks a lot about the behavior of the renowned Latina.

“True happiness is not being without problems, but rather knowing how to overcome them. WE FOLLOWSSSSS my beautiful people #DaleQueTuPuedes #pensamientospositivos #shoelover.

