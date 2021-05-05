Lili Estefan’s first salary as a Don Francisco model was $ 50… This is how Mario Luis Kreutzberger Blumenfel himself told it, when he visited ‘The fat and the skinny’.

Don Francisco is in the middle of the promotional tour of his new book, ‘Con Ganas de Vivir’, and as such he visited the Univision afternoon show where he spoke with Raúl de Molina, and with whom he was his model of the emblematic ‘Sábado Giant ‘, Lili Estefan.

The Chilean presenter, at the request of his friend Emilio Estefan, Lili’s uncle, gave her an opportunity to work with him. Before doing a casting, La Flaca was chosen to do, at least, the pilot of ‘Sábado Gigante’.

“The first pilot was recorded in March 1986 and never came out.“, Lili told in the talk with Don Francisco. Why did we never see it?

“The scenery was not very beautiful, and there were other problems, we did a second that it did go on the air“Said Don Mario, clearing up the mystery.

‘Sábado Gigante’, one of the most emblematic shows on television in the United States, not only in Spanish, but in general, did not have a successful start, in fact, as they themselves confessed, they had to make reductions within months of being on the air.

“We were on the air for four months, and they called us and cut our salary in halfLili says and continues.

“They told us: ‘Do you agree to continue with the program and win half?”… What did you do? They agreed!

Lili’s salary was left with a single ‘zero’ in the figure, and this was confirmed by Don Francisco, who revealed how much the presenter of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ was earning … “And Lili Estefan was at 50 dollars“Said the dear Chilean.

But 35 years later the story, and the salary, of Lili is different, in fact her check has much more zeros, like about six and not necessarily with a ‘one’ in front.

‘Con Ganas de Vivir’, are the memories of Don Francisco, who launches this book to celebrate his 80 years.

The 400-page book covers important events in his family life, recounts how his father was arrested in a Nazi concentration camp, as well as his journey emigrating to the United States.

Telethon, his participation as ambassador of Unicef, the talks he had with several former presidents of the United States as they have been George W. Bush Y Barack Obama. And his step and footprint on television, the controversies and the confession of his visit to a psychiatrist were not left out.