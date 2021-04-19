Lili Estefan’s daughter, Lina Luaces, becomes a professional model at 18



Lili Estefan announces that her daughter Lina Luaces signed with a major modeling agency in Mexico.

Some time ago we saw modeling flirting by showing off her beauty with different outfits in the social media. Even not long ago, we saw her as an influencer advertising a major jewelry brand. Now his mom, the driver of “The fat and the skinny”, Lili Estefan, announced that his 18-year-old daughter, Lina luaces will fulfill your dream of becoming Professional model.

The 18-year-old girl just appeared in the magazine Hello! Mexico, to whom the presenter of Univision He thanked him infinitely for the support of his daughter. In the post, Lina talks about her desire to be a top model and study and develop as fashion designer. Let’s remember that she is the younger of the two children she has “The skinny girl”. The other is his male child Lorenzo Luaces, who studies in is the state of California.

It was precisely during the tv show that leads where “La Flaca” said: “That’s my daughter! .. An agency in Mexico just signed her and the surprise of the month was that Hello! He called her to interview her last week and the magazine just came out yesterday ”, he said without hiding his pride in his spoiled woman.

In turn, Lili showed the photographs. Of course your partner and friend Raul de Molina praised Lina’s work, since she has known her from a very young age. At the age of 15, the young girl made her first catwalk at an event, with her height, beauty and sympathy, she managed to capture the gaze of all those present. Lili immediately realized that Lina had potential and has been supporting her ever since.

There is no doubt that Lili feels immense pride. Lina has not only been a good daughter but was turned into an oak when the divorce from his parents. He even confessed a few months ago, in Red Table Talk: The Estefans, that he knew before (almost a year and a half) that something was wrong with his father. This show went through Facebook Watch and it became a success in no time. There they were too Gloria Estefan Y Emily estefan, aunt and cousin of the television presenter. Soon they will premiere the second season due to the good reception that the program had.

There is no doubt that this is a family where the women who lead it have been able to develop in different areas of the industry of the entertainment and they have become a benchmark of the latin community. Lina is the next, so it is not surprising that soon we see her being the image of major brands worldwide.

