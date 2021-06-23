Lili Estefan to those who are against beauty pageants: “It’s because they can’t participate”



Lili Estefan.

Photo: Rich Fury. / Rich Fury / .

Lili estefan shoot everyone who they are against beauty pageants, like Miss Universe: “It’s because they can’t participate”.

So he declared, get serious and joking, this afternoon in ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, while with his partner, Raúl de Molina they commented on a note about Andrea Meza, the current queen.

“Do you agree with the Miss Universe pageant, Lili?”De Molina asked La Flaca… Without hesitation he said yes, that he loves them, that he thinks it is a great event and he loves the contestants.

To continue the discussion, Raúl made reference to the large group of activists who are against Miss Universe, especially because of how they treat and make women see, that is, as an object of physical beauty.

What did Lili say? Without hesitation, she answered: “Those who cannot participate”, and serious.

According to Estefan, those who are against this type of contest, where what is considered ‘traditional beauty’ is highlighted, it is because you do not meet those requirements to participateThat is why De Molina added that it was something that was still supported in Latin America, but not in the rest of the countries of the world.

“It seems nice to be born and dream of being Miss Universe, it seems good to me,” concluded Lili, with the support of Raúl de Molina, who said that he also likes the contest.

Let’s remember that Lili began her career in the United States, after her uncle Emilio rescued her in Cuba and brought her to ‘lands of freedom’, cAs a Don Francisco model in ‘Giant Saturday’. It was her image and her body that allowed her to make a career, until she became a speaking and opinionated presenter.

At age 18, her daughter Lina follows in those steps, and as we told you recently, she began her professional modeling career.

“That’s my daughter! .. An agency in Mexico just signed her and the surprise of the month was that Hello! She called her to interview her last week and the magazine just came out yesterday, ”Lili said when she broke the news on the show.