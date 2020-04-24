News anchor Sonia Parissos is no longer part of the famous Hispanic network

The coronavirus has hit Univision at an economic level. The Hispanic television station has begun with cut of personnel, that is to say dismissals. The fat and the skinny, The network’s entertainment program has also been affected by the pandemic, and several of its drivers have gone out of the box to broadcast their sections from home.

Lili Estefan spoke with People en Español magazine to talk about the possibility that the layoffs could also affect her program, which has been on the air for 20 years.

“They have not informed us anything,” Lili said of possible layoffs.

It should be noted that entertainment programs as well as sports venues are experiencing a very strong crisis, because the information content has been reduced. In other words, there are no soccer or basketball games to narrate or numbers to discuss or competitions to debate.

In the case of the show it is almost the same, since there are no concerts, new production launches, live appearances for interviews, or more content for paparazzi because celebrities are in quarantine.

The only thing that both sections have for their content on the air are social networks, and how athletes and celebrities experience quarantine. And now, on the other hand, celebrities have taken over their spaces and chat with their famous friends, thus making their own entertainment programs, Julián Gil and Eugenio Derbez Both have presented this type of production. Gil now drives his space “Okay! I’m staying at home ”and Derbez presented yesterday“ UNmade at home ”.

For all the above, Lili has reflected on the reinvention to which everyone must submit. “We will have to reinvent ourselves because the singers are not going to do concerts. The next few months will be a huge challenge for everyone, from restaurants to hairdressers or gyms. ”

In the Univision layoff line yesterday, Sonia Parissos was one of the public faces of the news on the chain that is part of that list of celebrities who are no longer part of the television station due to the crisis.

“Today I close a cycle of my life. Until today I was part of Univision 23. 6 Emmy Awards and multiple recognitions, endorse what was 23 years of work at Univision where I was born as a professional. Today, 23 years later, I am satisfied with having completed a full career. God fulfilled my dream just a year ago to be a newscaster. So I am pleased to have done my job with all the respect and in the most impeccable way that you deserve. I will dedicate myself to finish my next life project, in due time I will tell you. In the meantime, if God decides to put me in front of a camera again, He will. He is the true owner of the sign. It only remains for me to thank the Univisión network and Univision 23 for all the opportunities and support they have given me during all these years. Thank you for the support, the affection and the harmony during the weekends. I invite you to stay connected with 23, a channel that will forever be in my heart. See you soon ”, wrote the journalist as dismissal through Facebook.

Jorge Ramos and Ilia Calderon dedicated these words to their colleagues.

