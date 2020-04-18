La Flaca from Univision did it, but exposed her curves with elegance and elevated everything with a “luxury bag”

Lili Estefan has fallen for the pillow challenge. From El Gordo and la Flaca as well as Lili, Raúl de Molina did, Jomari Goyso followed in his footsteps and Clarissa Molina He broke Instagram by showing himself apparently freshly bathed with his white pillow.

Lili Estefan, for her part, has taken the reins of this challenge and in her own way “La Flaca” from Univision imposed fashion with a bag from the Fendi brand.

View this post on Instagram My turn with the pillow 😂 #pillowchallenge and a little #Glamor for the #pillow please 😆🤪✅ #almohadachallenge #Cuarentena #Coronavirus #fridayvibes #casualfriday #ootd #pillow haha ​​#amoslocospalcaraaa 🤣🙌 (I took it from my son’s room ) A post shared by Lili Estefan (@liliestefan) on Apr 17, 2020 at 8:21 pm PDT

Before the image of Lili several celebrities have shouted on Instagram using the word “Bella”. And although of those already seen on the El Gordo and La Flaca network for many, the winner is Raúl de Molina, the sexiest are undoubtedly the women of the Univision show.

Although it should be noted that Raúl even danced and a half turn found his almhoadita.

View this post on Instagram Raul @rauldemolina sweeping the #pillowchallenge 🤪🤪 A post shared by ElGordoyLaFlaca (@elgordoylaflaca) on Apr 16, 2020 at 2:46 pm PDT

