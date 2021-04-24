Lili Estefan sitting on Alejandro Fernández’s legs: the public asks that they become boyfriends

The Instagram account of The fat and the skinny shared a photo in which it appears Lili estefan sitting on the legs of nothing more and nothing less than Alejandro Fernandez. The image of this pair generated endless comments, and some of their followers ask that they be boyfriends, because of how good they look and how well they get along.

“They look cute together, they should be boyfriends😍❤️,” commented a follower, and the fact is that the Mexican singer has always gotten along well with the Univision star and between them, at least in front of the cameras, chemistry has always been seen. The public says that “El Potrillo” is even Lili’s love, of a lifetime. “It’s not for nothing, but they make a beautiful couple,” added another fan. “I love this couple,” say others.

Photography has generated, on the other hand, the envy of many. And it is that the interpreter of “Caballero”, from his youth, has been one of the most desired men in Mexico.

With photography, on the other hand, the program wishes Vicente Fernández’s son a happy birthday. “I’m not going to say that getting old is nice, but it is who we are and this life must be enjoyed as it is. The pandemic has put that concept of mortality close to me. On this birthday I am more serene than ever, healthier than a long time ago and closer to God, “said the artist in a recent interview with Efe in Miami.

“Until recently, I didn’t plan to do anything to celebrate them, but wait for a big party to be held, but now I’ve decided to do something. I am going to have a meeting with my inner circle ”, he explained.

In the same interview his son Alex confessed that they have “some surprises” for him this Saturday, a date that at first scared “a little” the interpreter of hits such as “So much pain”, “Traveling cloud” or “Kill them.”

Alejandro was in poor health a few days ago, due to COVID-19. In the publication in which he communicated that he had already come out of this virus, the singer told his followers: “Your love was what helped me out of this.”

