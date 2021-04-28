Lili Estefan says “I love you” to Alejandro Fernández and the public asks him to fight with him

It is not a secret to anyone that Lili Estefan feels true affection, admiration and respect for Alejandro Fernández, Vicente Fernández’s “colt”, that a few days ago they celebrated their 50th birthday. However, as much chemistry goes that this pair has always shared that the fans insist that they would like them to become a true couple. Fans ask that they become boyfriends, lovers or even get married.

For his birthday, “La Flaca” from Univision shared with him and dedicated words of love to him, which has generated all kinds of comments on Instagram.

Here the words of the driver of The fat and the skinny for Alejandro Fernández: “Celebrating my dear colt #alejandrofernandez @alexoficial on his extra special Birthday !!!! Wishing you a thousand blessings and many more years to come full of #SALUD #AMOR Y #TEQUILA. #happybirthday friend of the soul !!!! Ti AMOOOOOOOO and we love you @alexoficial from @ poncecarlos1 @karinabandatv @alfiegatica ”.

The reaction of the fans has been diverse, but the majority if they tell Lili to do her little fight to conquer the heart of the singer: “If I were you, I would do my little fight, they are both single, young, ❤️a night of minimal passion ”. “Why don’t they get married !!!!! I love them as a couple !!!!! ”, says another admirer of these celebrities.

The public also remembers that the singer had been infected with coronavirus, but it seems that together with Lili he no longer suffers from any discomfort. “You are as you wanted -Lili-, to be with him and you couldn’t.” Her followers remind Lili that they are both single: “Lily you are single and you have always liked the foal. They look great together”.

