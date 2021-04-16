Lili Estefan says goodbye to Christmas in April!

Lili Estefan is truly passionate about Christmas, a quality that she shares with her great friend, Thalía. The presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca is so excited with the arrival of the end of the year that she turns her house into a true Christmas paradise with several trees that she decorates to live the season to the fullest.

Lili’s Christmas spirit seems to have stayed much longer in her home this time. And it is that, in the middle of April, Raúl de Molina’s friend said goodbye to the last Christmas tree that still decorated her home.