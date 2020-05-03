The Cuban driver reveals what will happen to her program after layoffs Lili Estefan assures that so far “they have not informed us anything” About her partner, Raúl de Molina, says that “he is more panicked than I am”

Cuban driver Lili Estefan said that she will go to “El Gordo y la Flaca” after dismissals, and in an interview for People en Español magazine, she assured that so far “they have not informed us anything.”

Due to the current moment in the world due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lili Estefan’s program, which she has led alongside Raúl de Molina for more than 20 years, has had to undergo restructuring.

The Cuban driver told People en Español that until now they have not warned their work team of possible layoffs, and for now, they have had to adapt to the current situation that exists around the world.

“We will have to reinvent ourselves because the singers are not going to do concerts, only virtual or with images, the next few months will be a huge challenge for everyone, from restaurants to hairdressers or gyms.”

Because the Univisión studios, where the program is being held, have had to close due to the coronavirus pandemic, Lili Estefan is working from home with the company of her two children: Lina and Lorenzo Jr.

“I have set up my home for study, my children are doing classes in the dining room. If they got stuck in the kitchen because they were looking for something to eat, they have to wait for the commercial to come out. I’m filming very close to the kitchen, so you can’t put the dishwasher on or make noise while recording, “the Cuban host told People en Español.

Also, “La Flaca” said that her son, Lorenzo Jr, yells at her, since she sometimes forgets that she is recording live: “It is a difficult dynamic, everyone is using the school and office house.”

In this same interview, Lili Estefan confessed that her partner, Raúl de Molina, “is more panicked than I am”, since Lysol puts everything on it and tells him that he cannot bleach the fruits when he washes them and that this is something new to everyone.

About his children, he shared the following: “They have behaved wonderfully, and this week I notice that they do not give more. This Sunday was a beautiful day in Miami and by leaving them inside the house they are going crazy. ”

On the other hand, for his daughter, Lina Luaces, with whom he posed for a photo shoot at a “false graduation party,” it was somewhat difficult not to have a celebration in the shape of the rules of social distancing, apart from not knowing when his son Lorenzo Jr will be able to return to class.

To conclude, Lili Estefan, through People en Español, sent the following message: “You have to get used to this new reality, you have to work and find ways to earn money and help other people. The amount of people who do not have food is incredible. “