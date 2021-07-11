Lili Estefan raises the temperature of her fans and suitors with this transparent outfit on the beach

Lili Estefan can not only show off her good taste and elegance, she also knows how and where to be sensual, daring and sexy. Being on the beach gives both her and many others the perfect excuse to show off matching bikinis, swimsuits and transparent pieces that enhance her figure.

With a black bikini and two transparent pieces of top and long skirt, this is how the host of El Gordo y la Flaca dazzled her fans and suitors with this transparent set on the beach. Lili is on vacation in the Bahamas, where she has taken her daring and sexy look. Through Instagram he let it be made public and shared the following message: “Get up every morning to make today better than yesterday! We follow my beautiful people ”.

It should be noted that more than 16 thousand people have liked the post of “La Flaca”. And celebrities like Carolina Sandoval have told her that she looks simply: “Spectacular”:

Before sharing this design, Lili dazzled her followers with a long, flowered dress with an opening in the legs, due to its scarf shape. With total elegance, but always according to the place, so Lili has posed with this beautiful outfit.

Compared to the transparencies, this dress was more successful among its followers who have not hesitated to give it more than 31 thousand likes. Angelique Boyer, Rodner Figueroa, Aleyda Ortiz, Carlitos Calderon and Karina Banda, surrendered to this floral design in the curves of Lili Estefan.

