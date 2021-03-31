Lili Estefan publishes a moving message for “El Gordo”, Raúl de Molina

The driver of “The fat and the skinny”, Raul de Molina, he turned 62 yesterday. Some fans were able to see their celebration from Napa Valley, California next to his wife Mily de Molina and surrounded by hot air balloons. Many were the celebrities who sent congratulations to “Fat”, but her dear friend and companion Lili estefan he dedicated a whole publication to him.

The Cuban dedicated a few words to who she considers one of the most important people of her career and his life. Let us remember that this pair has been through many together and they have always stayed together providing support.

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful fat man on Hispanic television !!!!! @rauldemolina have a SPECTACULAR birthday week !!!!! I LOVE UUUUUUU ALWAYS !!!!! ”, was the message with which the driver of Univision He accompanied several photos of both of them and some with other loved ones for both of them.

There is no doubt that the friendship of this pair exceeds the magic of television and they have become more than companions, family. They are 22 years old who have one next to the other. For Lili, Raul He has been that older brother to whom he can go in moments of extreme joy to celebrate and in those of sadness, where he has needed a man to cry on.

