Lili Estefan will be absent from “The fat and the skinny” this week. Raúl de Molina He made the announcement at the start of the program on Monday, March 30.

In place of “La Flaca” will be Karina Banda again covering the space to provide the public with the latest news from the show.

Univision’s entertainment program has been a little different in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic. The content has had to be modified since many productions and events have been stopped due to the social distancing that has been imposed to stop spreading the virus.

From different parts of the United States, “El Gordo y La Flaca” bring the events that take place in Los Angeles with Tanya Charry, in New York with Gelena Solano and from Mexico with Gustavo Adolfo Infante.

“El Gordo y La Flaca” airs Monday through Friday at 4 pm/3c on Univision.

