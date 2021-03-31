Lili Estefan defends Eleazar Gómez: “I do believe him”

After public apology that Eleazar Gómez gave to his ex Stephanie Valenzuela, whom he verbally and physically assaulted, Lili Estefan defends him: “I do believe him”He said this Tuesday at the show ‘The fat and the skinny’

It is that the Univision afternoon program did a survey to find out what did the public think about the video, who uploaded to his Instagram account, apologizing to the women and especially his ex.

While 35% believed him, 65% said no. Lili Estefan, who was co-driving with Karina Banda, joined the first as she assured not only that she believes him, but also supports him.

“Sirs, I believe in second chances. I do think that he must be very sorry after all that he had to live, and if life gives you this new opportunity, why not believe itLa Flaca said to Karina’s surprise.

The Mexican journalist preferred to be more cautious when giving her opinion, and only focused on saying that, generally, after a scandal of this type, artists’ careers are severely affected.

As we told you, yesterday, the actor, through his Instagram account, He fulfilled one of the 6 conditions that the judge imposed on him to give him probation for three years: to ask for a public apology.

“… I want to start with offering a public apology to all women who have been offended or attacked by my behavior, I want to make it very clear that it has never been my intention to hurt anyone.

Especially, I want to offer this apology, from the bottom of my heart, to Stephanie Valenzuela for any bad time I put her through… ”, Says part of the speech he gave.