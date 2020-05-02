The host of “El gordo y la flaca” leaves her followers open-mouthed. She appears accompanied by her daughter, Lina Luaces, in a sexy photograph with mini dresses. Users tell them they look great.

“Fake graduation party !!! Enjoying my little girl every opportunity that life gives me !!! I still can’t believe Lina is graduating soon. My God, how fast time goes by, I love you my princess # seniors2020 # 2020 ″.

Venezuelan actor Alejandro Chabán was one of the first to react to this publication, in which both Lili Estefan and her daughter, Lina Luaces, wear mini dresses that further highlight their respective figures.

Her partner in “El gordo y la flaca”, Clarissa Molina posted two emoticons of little faces in love, while journalist María Celeste Arrarás said: “Kisses to Lina.”

For her part, the Venezuelan driver and model Daniela Di Giacomo commented: “You always say small and then I remember how much Lina measures !!! Kisses at two! Congratulations to the little girl and the super mom ”.

The Spanish dancer Javier Castillo, better known as “Poly” Castillo, had no qualms about asking: “Madre de Dios !!! Who are those two young girls? ” and the Cuban actress Malillany Marín posted: “Congratulations Lina !!! Congratulations Skinny, how cute your girl !!! And you too”.

It should be remembered that the Cuban driver Lili Estefan was married to Lorenzo Luaces, with whom she had two children: Lina and Lorenzo Jr. Unfortunately, the marriage between them did not work and they divorced.

A user asked: “And the husband, what was done?”, To which several people replied: “He is with his wife”, “What question is more out of place and unpleasant”, “He left with another, I think”, “There is no need to laugh at the evil of others”, “He left her for a younger and prettier one”, “With his new love”.

Of course, the compliments could not be missing, both for Lili Estefan and her daughter, Lina Luaces: “Beautiful”, “This girl is beautiful”, “They look like sisters, very beautiful”, “Congratulations Lili, your daughter is just as beautiful than you. God bless your family. “

An admirer of the Cuban driver warned her of what may happen in the future: “They already make you a mother-in-law, they leave quickly, the house is alone.”

A user made a very special request: “Lili, model your sneakers, please, I want to see them on the side”, while someone did not want to stay with the doubt and asked: “The little girl, how tall is she?”

Finally, a Lili Estefan fan opened her heart and said the following: “Congratulations to you and Lina, my Lili. To you for being a great mom and always supporting your children and to Lina for another achievement more than many that she will have in life. Blessings and lots of love and health, beautiful family, and where is Lorenzito? ”.