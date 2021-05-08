Lili Estefan dances in El Gordo y la Flaca, while Raúl de Molina looks serious when trying to talk on the phone



Lili Estefan and Raúl de Molina.

Photo: Univision / Univision

To the rhythm of Marc Anthony with “Your Love Makes Me Good”, that’s how he dances Lili Estefan in El Gordo y la Flaca. “Carlitos the producer” also enjoys her with her, while in the background, in the video, you can see Raul de Molina seriously trying to talk on the phone. It seems that the hosts of the Univision program ignore all the scandals that are sheltering them in the last days. Where part of the public opinion points to Raúl for alleged “abuses” and others revive the case of Enrique Albis.

On the case of Albis, it was the program of ‘Chisme No Like’, hosted by Javier Ceriani and Elisa Beristain, which exposed him by showing a recording where the producer of the show was heard sexually harassing an actress in one of the dressing rooms of the famous Hispanic chain. This scandal is revived due to the opening of a new investigation, according to David Ovalle, a criminal journalist for The Herald Miami. The Albis thing went from being a civil case to being a criminal one. The new investigation could add, in addition to new evidence, more complaints against the famous producer who continues to plead not guilty. Click here for more information.

About the other scandal that puts Raúl de Molina “on the ropes” little is said since the driver has not declared anything about it and just as he is also silent, his friend and partner Lili Estefan. The public through social networks demands some type of statement from Raúl, but this has not yet arrived. It has been said that Pilar Montenegro and Dorismar They may be on the list of celebrities who were exposed to this type of conduct by the television host.

