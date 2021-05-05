Lili Estefan climbs on a table, wears a miniskirt, shows her legs and is told that “It’s like wine”

The most charismatic host on Hispanic television and especially the one who is 22 years old at the helm of the show Univision “The fat and the skinny“, Lili estefan, has caused quite a stir Instagram. “The skinny girl”Published a photo where she perches on a table, wears a very short miniskirt dress and also shows her legs without shame. This of course made his fans give him a whole shower of compliments, as they assure that: “He still has killer legs.”

Wearing a red, purple and white patterned dress, “La Flaca” boasted one of the attributes that most complimented her after her spectacular smile: her long and shapely legs. But that’s not all, the garment that he was wearing in the photograph in question was extremely short so, when he climbed on the table to pose, his legs were exposed, causing his fans to cause a whole fuss.

“The best photo of Lili”, “Beautiful dress, shoes and positions on the most beautiful woman”, “Lili is like wine. The older, the more divine “,” She does not age, have those legs at her age … wow, my respects “,” Pretty … … you are admirable … I love your humor, energy, strength and legsssss ” beautiful that kills me every day with her heart attack legs ”and many emoticons of hearts, little fires and everything that would mean that Lili’s followers were happy with the images that the spoiled Univision host gave them.

But believe it or not, Lili does not always hit her with her outfits. Sometimes, the users of the networks do not like what the Cuban woman saw and they have mercilessly thrown her strong criticism. She recently wore an ultra-tight dress and was called “Old” and even “Grandmother.” Comments that she has ignored, because she did not respond to them.

This time the opposite happened. Let us remember that Lili Estefan is no longer that young woman who came to USA with her long legs, her huge smile and her backpack full of illusions. Over time and thanks to her great career, she has become one of the most important television presenters in the Hispanic entertainment industry. In that sense he advanced a lot. But what he does keep almost intact and according to his followers is beauty. She is 54 years old now but a body that any 20-year-old girl could easily envy her.

As for the controversy that revolves around his show partner Raúl de Molina and the statements made by some famous people for alleged abuses when they attended “EL Gordo y La Flaca” as guests, has not spoken like the presenter himself.

Keep reading:

Gossip No Like: “Univision is hiding evidence of Raúl de Molina and his abuse of celebrities”

Chiquis Rivera reveals that a new cosmetic surgery will be done