The public before the video has pointed out to “Flaca de Univision” that there, apparently, the social distancing was not fulfilled

Lili Estefan he is happy for his daughter’s graduation. “A 3-minute CARAVAN that will remain in the hearts of a lifetime Thank you @lourdesacademy for this SURPRISE for the students who graduate this year # seniors2020 Thank you to each of the teachers and mothers who made this unforgettable moment possible for our daughters! AMAZING MOMENT for the # seniors2020 #cuarentena # covic19 #coronavirus “, wrote the host of El Gordo y la Flaca.

Unfortunately “the meeting”, which was not organized primarily by the Univision host, for many did not comply with the social distancing or quarantine that has been requested as a result of the pandemic by COVID-19 and the coronavirus.

These are some of the negative comments Lili Estefan received on Instagram:

What an irresponsible, public person setting the meek example you passed.

That irresponsibility on the part of Lily and her family as a public figure has to be more aware of what she publishes that teaches us that nothing happens in this pandemic and many people can get lousy then it will surely be justified😠😠😠

They can do that in times of the story … Why in Panama no. Zero leaving home alone at the supermarket

For people like this, this virus does not end, shouting without a mask 😷, to demonstrate “that education”, preventing this pandemic.

They are people with money who care about what other people are experiencing. While they have fun with their graduation party, others are fighting for their lives.

Lili but there everyone is together.

They are still thinking of celebrating they are not learning.

