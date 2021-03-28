Lili Estefan celebrates her 54th birthday in style

Lili estefan He celebrated one more year of life and being a super special date, he had more than one celebration accompanied by his loved ones such as his uncles Glory and Emilio estefan as well as his good friends Thalia and Tommy mottola . The presenter of El Gordo y la Flaca began to celebrate her 54 years since last Thursday with a surprise that her children Lorenzo Jr. and Lina Teresa prepared for her together with other of her friends.

© @ liliestefan Lili Estefan kicked off her birthday celebrations last Thursday

The celebration organized by the children of ‘La Flaca’ – as it is popularly known – took place at The Gramercy Miami, one of the city’s hot spots. In her profile, Lili published several photographs of this pleasant celebration, in which exotic cocktails and good wishes were not lacking. “It’s my birthday !!!!! 🥳🙌 Another year 🙏 Grateful with life, full of energy for SO MUCH darling 🥰 and with a lot of passion for life !!!! 😃ThanksASSSSSSSSSSSSS 🙏 ARE WE FOLLOWING? Siiiiiii DO WE STOP? NEVERAAAAAAA 💪💪💪💪 #happybirthdaytome #Felizcumpleflaca ”, he wrote next to the photos of this first early celebration.

© @ liliestefan The presenter celebrated her 54 years in a big way surrounded by the affection of her people

But the party did not end there, because the next day, Lili Estefan met with her dear friends, Thalía and Tommy Mottola. The television host met the famous couple at a restaurant in Miami, and invited her inseparable uncles, the Estefans, who are also good friends with Thalía and Tommy. Interestingly, they played Cupid more than 20 years ago when they introduced the singer and producer and arranged their first blind date.