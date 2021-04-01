Lili Estefan already has a boyfriend?



Lili Estefan.

Photo: Lili Estefan / Courtesy

Lili estefan do you already have a boyfriend? El Brujo Mayor predicted that in March, La Flaca would present her beau, and according to Karina Banda that would already have a first and last name or more than one first and last name.

4 have passed since the day Lili announced that she was separating from the father of her children, with whom he shared more than 25 years. As she herself confessed, It was not easy to understand that the man she had thought to spend her whole life with had left her for another woman and the only communication he had since that day, was the letter from the court that notified him of the initiation of the divorce.

Four years later, with the wounds a little more healed, and already far from the fantasy of a reconciliation, La Flaca enjoys being single and her children Lorencito and Lina. Nevertheless, Today she confessed – or Banda forced her to do so – that she has a list of suitors to choose from..

That is, although El Brujo Mayor, once again failed in his predictions and in March Lili did not present a boyfriend, she does have a choice and enjoy your outings without so much commitment, at least until love stops scaring you.