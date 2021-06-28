Lild returns to one of its star products that will save you a lot of money | Life

Lidl brings back one of its most popular kitchen appliances, the yogurt maker with which to make all kinds of homemade yoghurts more natural than those you find in the supermarket.

Summer is usually quite a popular time for yogurt makers. Lidl knows this and, as in previous years, the supermarket chain is once again selling the Silvercrest yogurt maker to make up to 7 containers of yogurt at the same time.

Lidl appliances tend to be particularly popular due to their competitive prices compared to other stores and brands. They are inexpensive products that meet the main characteristics of each device like this 18W yogurt maker.

With it it is easy to make a good amount of yogurt of all the flavors that we can think of in a few minutes. It is a way to save on the shopping list and avoid products packaged in plastic as supermarket yogurts usually come from.

Lidl’s new cheap appliances are now available online. Equip your kitchen with a meat grinder, yogurt maker, food dehydrator and much more.

It is a wheel with 7 cans in which to integrate the ingredients until they become a yogurt to keep for days in the fridge. Its use is very simple, it is only necessary to plug the machine into the mains, follow the recipe for the dish you want to prepare and activate the power button.

The machine includes non-slip feet on the bottom. This allows the mechanism to be more secure and the yogurt maker to remain firm on the countertop or table where we have placed it. Its simplicity is one of the most positive points of this appliance, in addition to its price.

This yogurt maker from Silvercrest (brand of most appliances sold by Lidl) It is sold for 12.99 euros. Shipping costs are 3.99 euros for each order, regardless of the amount of products purchased, although it may be higher if some items are heavy.

In this case, the yogurt maker has a capacity of 180 ml and weighs a total of 1.99 kilos as it has glass parts. It is also possible to buy it in Lidl stores and we can compare it with this other 20W yogurt maker Ariete brand sold on Amazon for 19 euros, with 17% discount and no shipping costs. It is always interesting to compare with other models and stores before deciding on a purchase.