Lila Dows prepares a collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma – El Sol de México

Lila Downs is finalizing details of the new music she is preparing for this year. Among them is a collaboration with Yo-Yo Ma, the famous cellist winner of 18 Grammy awards, with whom he recorded a version of La sandunga.

“He listened to our repertoire and chose that theme, we made a special and different version in which we collaborated and which we recorded over the internet, with an impressive live recording program,” he replied to The Sun of Mexico.

➡️ Subscribe to our Newsletter and receive the most relevant notes in your email

This is not the first time that the Oaxacan has shared credits with the French-born musician of Chinese origin. In 2019, she was invited to the free concert offered by Yo-Yo Ma in front of the Monument to the Revolution where both demanded justice for the disappeared in Mexico.

“He invited us to record duets that he has been working on for years. Now we hope to be able to invite him, to come to Oaxaca perhaps to give a master class and some exchanges that he is interested in doing ”, the singer shared.

In a virtual conference, Lila announced that she is working on a new studio album. This will be your first material where mariachi is the dominant genre. “Now we are starting to record this album in Jalisco with Mariachi Nuevo Tecalitlán, who are great teachers, a mariachi elegance. It is the first experience of doing something like this and we are going to present it with great affection, “he said.

This new album will include among its repertoire the song La cura, inspired by the medical personnel who fight Covid-19 in Oaxaca.

“This topic talks about the wonder of healing, which is somewhat spiritual. It is a tribute to the people who are in hospitals and clinics or in homes, because in the province there were many personnel who went to treat Covid patients “.

Part of the new songs that Lila Downs is preparing for this new album will be able to be heard live on July 4th. The singer will offer a concert at Turn 4 of the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“This show comes as a surprise. We have had little time to prepare it, but we are encouraged. Some of the musicians were unable to change plans but we are working with a large community of musicians who need work to create this concert. With the pandemic we get used to communicating digitally and sending new songs so that musicians can study them ”, he concluded.