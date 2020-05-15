With a sound that refers to a canteen in the middle of the desert, saxophones and guitars with reverberation, Lila Downs takes us to a lonely night in the midst of quarantine with her new charity song “El silencio”.

“It is the times of silence because there is a curfew / Night of coyotes and the moon, two pulques and a promise,” says the song composed during the Downs quarantine, released on Friday, the proceeds of which will go entirely to the temporary unit. COVID-19 from the Citibanamex Center in Mexico City, a field hospital for patients with the disease.

“It is what I first felt when we locked ourselves in from the beginning, it was immediately noticed that there was a particular silence because there was no longer so much traffic, people walking one after another,” he said Wednesday in a telephone interview from the southern state of Oaxaca.

In some populations of their native state the curfew is being applied. In others, municipal police officers monitor access. For Downs this experience is not entirely strange because when she was a child she lived through other curfews.

“I grew up in a town too and suddenly there was a curfew,” he said, still seeing the positive side of the confinement. “I think it takes a little bit of silence to take into account the things that are important to us.”

Being forced to stay home serves to “make patches in every way,” Downs said, referring to pending personal issues that require reflection. In his case, the patches are also literal, since with more time at home he has been able to resume his old taste for embroidery and needlework.

“I love to sew my suits and my huipiles, sometimes I crochet and things that are very strange to do. Years ago I had not grabbed a hook and started to make a chain, I loved that, “he said.

“And also being able to compose, because the truth is that you do need silence to be able to compose, suddenly it is more complicated also because you have to do the chore at home and that complicates everything, but when there are times it is very special to be able to have that silence” he added.

Downs wrote “The Silence” with her husband Paul Cohen.

“He wanted an F on the bridge, as he didn’t like it, but I fought for my F and it was in the song. And so the marital discussions, “Downs said humorously. “The theme remained as a memory of something we are experiencing.”

The son of both, Benito, 9, has adapted quite well to being at home trying to keep in touch with his friends through video calls and doing cooking projects.

“The children need constant discipline, since suddenly he couldn’t go out to see his friends anymore, we did some Zoom”, he said. “He just starts doing his exercise, which I love, because before he did not like to exercise and as we have done as a family with a YouTube video of walking and dancing today he did it alone and I love seeing that They are beautiful changes that we have to see now that if we were not at home we would not see “.

Last weekend Downs participated in the virtual festival Made in Casa together with artists such as Andrés Cepeda, Becky G, Camilo, Fito Páez, Francisca Valenzuela, Gente de Zona, iLe, Lali and Pabllo Vittar.

“They were able to achieve some very nice themes, I loved it,” Downs said of this experience. The Grammy and Latin Grammy-winning singer plans to make an online presentation of her new song soon to be closer to her audience: “I miss them already,” she said.