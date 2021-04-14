Lil Nas X: New Single

Today we present you the new single by Lil Nas X, this song is really going to love you, are you ready ?! We tell you all the details of the new material here in Music News.

This new single is titled, “Montero (Call me by your name)” and let us tell you something… you are going to love it! It premiered on March 25 and has exceeded all expectations, with the simple fact of telling you that on digital platforms, specifically on YouTube, Montero, by Lil Nas X has more than 100 million views! Can you imagine that figure? You are not even close, it really is very good material.

This song was produced by Take a Daytrip, Omer Fedi, Roy Lenzo. The official Lil Nas X video clip was directed by Tanu Muino and himself, written of course by Lil Nas X and its creative director was Hodo Musa.

This production really brings a good cast and very professional people! The choreography so wonderful that you are going to see that you will surely want to learn it, was directed by Kelly Yvonne.

People, all the fans of Lil Nas X did not hesitate or take long to show all the support for this new single, “I love how this song can refer to someone who cannot fully demonstrate who he is, I really vibrate with this one. song, everyone should feel happy and calm, and above all very comfortable with what their sexuality is, there should be no fear of being who we really are “

Have you ever had doubts about your sexual preferences? Or have you ever doubted about who you really are, about who you are? Don’t worry, Lil Nas X explains something similar in his new single.

Remember, never be afraid of being who you really are, there is nothing more wonderful than being authentic in this world, we are so full of superficial things, perfect fake lives on social networks, that being truly authentic without fear of what they will say is the most wonderful thing that can exist in these times. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6swmTBVI83k