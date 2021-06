For the special occasion, Lil Nas X first turned heads in a billowing gown by Andrea Grossi that featured a plunging neckline, a corset-like bodice and an over-the-top bottom half.

As for the fabulous creation, it had a unique print that wrapped around the design. To complete his look, the 22-year-old star wore a matching blazer and dainty jewelry pieces.

If anything, it was the ultimate cottagecore fashion inspo. And let’s just say this would make anyone from Bridgerton drool.