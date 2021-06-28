Lil Nas X Heats Up 2021 BET Awards With Steamy Kiss During Performance

Ahead of his performance, the singer teased that he was going to put on an unforgettable show.

“I can’t give you much, but it’s going to be the best one,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “No offense to all the other performers. Yeah. I mean it though, I mean it.”

Before commanding the stage, Lil Nas X shut down the red carpet with two major outfit changes. For his first look, he wore an over-the-top gown that featured a one-of-a-kind print. He later switched things up and donned an embellished floral power suit.

All in all, the pop star is having one memorable night!