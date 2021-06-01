Lil Loaded Died: How did the 20-year-old rapper die?

Twitter Lil Loaded.

Lil Loaded, the rapper from Dallas, Texas, has died at age 20, his attorney and the Dallas coroner confirmed.

His defense attorney confirmed the tragic news to XXL magazine, this Monday, May 31.

Lil Loaded is popularly known for his 2019 hit “6locc 6a6y.” The YouTube video has had millions of views.

What is the cause of death? How did Lil Loaded die? That is not yet confirmed by researchers. Some people shared a post they claimed was from Lil Loaded on Instagram Stories, leading to online reports pointing to a suicide death, but again, official sources have yet to confirm the cause of death.

His friend Cyraq did write on Instagram that the cause of death was suicide and that Lil Loaded took his own life due to a woman; “Come on brudda, you earned this shit … to end up like that brother, I feel like you’re a brudda, I understand, but you made me hate that bitch forever,” he wrote on his Instagram page.

Lil Loaded was facing a manslaughter charge in the death of Khalil Walker, his friend.

Lil Loaded’s real name was Dashawn Maurice Robertson.

This is what you should know:

The rapper’s lawyer says: “Unfortunately, the rumors are true”

Unfortunately, it is not a hoax. Lil Loaded is dead, not alive.

Ashkan Mehryari, the rapper’s lawyer, confirmed the news to XXL on Monday. “Sadly, the rumors are true and Mr. Robertson passed away today,” Mehryari wrote in a statement. Heavy.com has reached out to Mehryari for additional details, and we will add them to this story if they are received.

Mehryari told the Dallas Morning News that Lil Loaded’s death was “tragic” and that she saw nothing coming. “He had a very bright and promising musical career ahead of him,” he told the newspaper.

Stanley Gabart, who worked with the Lil Loaded record label, expressed his surprise, telling the Morning News: “This kid was on a great journey. I was struggling with some things that we wish we had known about, I wish we could have intervened. “

The coroner also confirmed that Lil Loaded died on May 31, 2021, according to the Dallas Morning News. And he said the cause of his death has yet to be determined.

On her Instagram story, Cyraq wrote other comments about Lil Loaded. They included, “My black just killed himself for his dog… I hate her so much right now. That nihh told me in a studio last month that someone was with his girl, that he would kill them. This nihh finished this wed … behind his girl. I wanted to say that sh…. Brudda, I love you bih “.

She added: “We had plans… About my daughter, I know how you felt. I know you loved that p… more than anything. Den, brother, I already met these nihh parents … I’m hurt. I wonder how they feel brother, I love you, damn it ”.

Instagram post attributed to Lil Loaded reads like a suicide note

The Instagram post reads: “Dear highest, please forgive me for my shortcomings and all the times that I have not been able to make you proud and grateful for the blessings you have put in my life… I want to thank you for how far I have come. and the people that they have put into my life to keep me grounded and humble through it all and I love each of those people who are genuinely for me. I ask for entry into your kingdom through all my mistakes. I know you love all of your children, and I am reading so that my heart and soul join you. “

The post is no longer visible on your page.

Lil Loaded had more than 460,000 followers on Instagram. His last publication still visible was four days ago, when he wrote: “” 6LOCC 6A6Y Gold Certificate Who runs this sh … like me? Some of his photos on Instagram showed him with firearms.

In regards to the murder charge, according to Complex, Walker’s shooting death occurred last fall, and there was allegedly a video showing Lil Loaded shooting Walker.

