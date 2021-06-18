Like two drops, Danna Paola is inspired by Belinda with a garment | Instagram

The singer Danna Paola was inspired by one of the looks of Belinda And it is not the first time that they point out that she wears the same outfit of a famous woman.

It was a very colorful outfit for which Danna Paola He leaned in to promote his new song on a music platform “Mia”, however, netizens soon realized that it was the same wardrobe that belinda would have worn two months ago.

A tight set with a very psychedelic theme was the outfit that the interpreter of “used this time.Sodium“, same that in past outfits reveal, copied the style of Ariana Grande.

However, in a video you can see that the interpreter of “Ángel” Belinda, wears this pink suit last April of this year, it would be in a session with Tini Stoessel, which they assure can be corroborated in the content of the Spanish on his Instagram account.

The singer Danna Paola used the outfit for the promotion of “Mia”, Belinda would have worn it two months earlier. Instagram

According to the magazine Tv Notes, although the people of the record company did not allow Danna Paola Rivera Munguía to use the piece to promote the video of her song. The “soap opera actress” insisted on using it for the covers on her music platform.

The outfit is from the Spanish brand “Desigual”, so if you like Danna Paola and Belinda want to add this garment to your wardrobe, you will have to invest 2,790 Mexican pesos, plus shipping costs.

It was last June when the spotlight focused on the “model” and “composer” after she was caught in certain activities in which she was very well accompanied.

The renowned figure of the show in Mexico, starred in a certain controversy on social networks after some photographs circulated in which he can be seen premiering boyfriend, at least it was speculated at that time it was Alex Hoyer.

In several photographs we can see her enjoying a day at the beach, in addition to a yacht ride in which they could see themselves enjoying themselves a lot as well as they took time to kiss each other very intense on the deck.

Even just a few weeks ago, the Mexican singer was seen in Ibiza, Spain with the singer and actor, so that gave rise to certain comments that both were possibly in a relationship.

Despite all the information that emerged in this regard, the interpreter of “Rayito Luz”, a story where she embodied the tender María Belén, has denied currently having a relationship and has not even published anything on her social networks that could refer to her love life.

During the interview, the 25-year-old artist denied everything about the photos even when the interviewer told her “the little photos out there that you didn’t see them”, she categorically denied it.

On the contrary, Danna Paola suggested that she has quite a few friends and also many flirts, declaring herself as a person without commitment, which allows her to do whatever she pleases, she assured.

Likewise, she promised that at the moment when a formal relationship arises in her life, she herself would share all the details, possibly Rivera Munguía, who has added five albums within her musical career, has decided to let more time pass and allow a little more the relationship, and at the same time enjoy the first days without the constant attention of the media.