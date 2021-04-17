Like twins! Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian pose in the mirror | INSTAGRAM

From a vast dressing room, the most famous American sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian posed together again and have revolutionized the social media, appearing dressed as a pair of beautiful twins.

It is not the first time and surely it will not be the last in which we can appreciate the supreme beauty of this pair of famous sisters, well, we have seen them together in all kinds of projects and promoting distinguished trademarksHowever, on this occasion, it seemed that they would attend one of their social gatherings.

What was surprising this time was that, both successful businesswomen they dressed for the occasion and when they noticed each other, they were practically dressed the same, with a red corset with a black marbled print, underneath a black bralette and at the bottom, Kim opted to wear a fitted black pants, instead, Kylie used mini skirt of the same color and type of fabric.

This was shared in the stories of the major, but recorded by the young sister, so they make us believe that they have something in their hands, since they are dressed very similarly, something they normally do when they work together in one of their respective and super recognized brands.

The similarities go far beyond genetics, because these fabulous sisters have the same taste for fashion and on more than one occasion we have seen them dress the same or very similar, in fact, the same owner of Kylie Cosmetics has recognized that all her older sisters are a great source of inspiration for her and everything indicates that the owner of SKIMS is the main one.

Although, everything that this pair of millionaire girls do is very followed by the audience on social networks, even more so by the fact of gathering millions of followers on the aforementioned platforms, with 225 and 214 million respectively, this makes it facilitate the purchases of their products, thanks to the help that they give when they collaborate with their splendid creations, not for nothing are they positioned as the most famous and successful.

They look like two drops of water, both are very beautiful, they have loose hair, super curvy figures and sweet and angelic voices, in addition to being super successful with all their projects, although not so much in personal relationships, these similarities make more and more Internet users relate them and with this, they achieve their splendid numbers.

According to what Kylie mentions in the story we have been talking about, that outfit chosen by them was not planned, they were simply in their respective wardrobes, they dressed and appeared as soul mates, thinking about wearing basically the same textile pieces, while highlighting their prominent silhouettes.

The fans of both sisters love to see them posing together, because, by themselves, their publications have an average of 8 million reactions from Internet users, and, on the other hand, when they decide to publish images together, and more in these outfits than They leave nothing to the imagination, they manage to gather up to 15 million “likes”, although we cannot see these statistics captured, since it is a “story”, therefore, only they know the result numerically speaking.

What we do know is that when they appear together they are dynamite, and they manage to captivate the audience, drawing the deepest sighs from them before the impressive beauty of both models. We can’t wait to see what the similar outfit was all about, we are more than eager to see the new projects you have in mind.